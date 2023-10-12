Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman previews Saturday's night game at Texas Tech
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman offers his thoughts on Saturday night's game at Texas Tech.
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman offers his thoughts on Saturday night's game at Texas Tech.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest college football matchups in week 7 against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Broncos are off to a miserable start this season.
The way things stand, Bill Belichick isn’t the biggest threat to plant roots atop the all-time wins list for coaches. Andy Reid is.
Don Chaney Jr. might have been down before he fumbled, but the call on the field was upheld. And Miami should have just taken a knee.
We've got another great weekend of games with four ranked vs. ranked matchups, including a showdown between No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington.
Andy Behrens looks to find some clarity regarding the fantasy football situations keeping managers up at night.
Okogie has been around the block — he was at that infamous Jimmy Butler practice with Minnesota — and is now ready to do all the dirty work for Phoenix.
The Astros are moving on to face the Rangers after a 3-2 victory Wednesday in Minnesota.
“This is all cake, man. This is so much fun," Harper said after staring down Orlando Arcia and powering the Phillies to within one win of a return trip to the NLCS.
There is also an unserved arrest warrant for Miles Bridges that was issued in January.
Bill Self and the Jayhawks were defiant in the face of a lengthy NCAA investigation and came out the other side virtually unscathed. It's another lesson in how toothless the governing body is at enforcing its own rules.
Sure, the Dodgers were the better team in the regular season, but after a three-game shellacking, the Diamondbacks are the ones headed to the NLCS.
A'ja Wilson and the Aces seem completely unstoppable.
Kansas won't face a postseason ban while its Level I allegations were downgraded to Level II.
Kansas was forced to vacate 15 wins from the 2017-18 season.
Kelce discussed the dangers of turf during a podcast episode released hours before the Chiefs injury report.
Oakland is still eligible to land a WNBA team when the league starts its next round of expansion in 2026.
The Aces will try to close out the series and win their second straight championship, the first back-to-back titles in the WNBA since 2001-02, on Sunday in New York.
Baylor is 2-4 in 2023 and is scoring fewer than 22 points per game.