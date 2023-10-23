Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman talks about the Wildcats' victory over TCU
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman talks about the Wildcats' dominating 41-3 victory over TCU.
With a brittle team and tough schedule ahead, are the wheels about to come off for Riley's Trojans?
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Bomani Jones for a conversation that travels all the way around the NBA, from Victor Wembanyama to James Harden to the Milwaukee Bucks and more, before Dan Devine shows up to talk through Level 1 of our NBA Levels project.
The Chiefs continued to impose their will on the rest of the AFC West.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down all the fantasy results from NFL Sunday in Week 7.
The Astros got a run on Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning of Game 6. The Rangers responded and never looked back.
Michael Penix Jr. had four turnovers in Washington's close win over Arizona State.
The Lions took a big step back against the Ravens on Sunday.
Hamilton finished second, and Leclerc was sixth.
Patrick Mahomes will face a Chargers defense that has allowed 26 points per game this season.
It's never too early to start looking to bolster your lineup. Here are three options who should be priorities on the Week 8 waiver wire.
Mohamed Ibrahim, who was playing in his first ever NFL game, underwent surgery in Baltimore after taking a shot to the hip on Sunday.
Bijan Robinson was started in 99% of Yahoo Sports fantasy football leagues Sunday.
McCall was stretchered off the field in the fourth quarter of CCU's win over Arkansas State.
Trying to figure out which games will pay the fantasy football bills in Week 7? Matt Harmon has you covered.
Formula 1 begins a five-week, four-race tour of North and South America this weekend with the United States Grand Prix, just outside of Austin, Texas.
Bill Belichick isn't going anywhere any time soon.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.