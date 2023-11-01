Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman previews Saturday's Big 12 game at Texas
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman talks about this Saturday's critical Big 12 game at Texas during his weekly news conference.
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman talks about this Saturday's critical Big 12 game at Texas during his weekly news conference.
The Rangers took a 3-1 World Series lead, improving to 10-0 on the road this postseason and moving within one win of their first title.
The Buckeyes have wins over Notre Dame and Penn State.
The Raiders are moving on from Josh McDaniels.
Three specific fits could come into play, given their current QB situations and the fact that they feature an offense rooted in the coaching tree and scheme of Kyle Shanahan.
The heavyweight was reportedly driving 136 mph in a 50 zone.
The longtime coach showed he still has plenty of fire in responding to a disgruntled fan Monday. But Clemson's issues run deep and it's fair to wonder if Swinney still has the chip on his shoulder that got him this far.
In a win-or-go-home Game 5, Gallen will be staring down the Rangers lineup, his own October inconsistencies and the strain of a herculean workload.
The Rangers will look to win the franchise's first title in Game 5 on Wednesday.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the first edition of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
It's another edition of 'Ekeler's Edge' with LA Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon. On this week's pod the discuss the Chargers big SNF win and look back at the first half of the fantasy football season.
It’s a tale of strength versus strength in this highly intriguing SEC matchup.
The NBA isn't expected to fine James Harden or the 76ers after his absence in Philadelphia to start the season.
The woman is planning to amend part of her complaint in the lawsuit, which was dismissed Tuesday by a federal judge in Texas.
Both players were injured in Game 3 on Monday.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Brooke Wyckoff is entering her second full season leading No. 18 Florida State this fall.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Renee Miller presents a look at players who have outperformed their fantasy draft slots halfway through the NFL season.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Dan Titus breaks down the James Harden trade from a fantasy perspective, revealing whose value is higher or lower after the deal.