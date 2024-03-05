Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman on new special teams analyst Nate Kaczor
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman talks about the benefits of hiring a veteran NFL coordinator as the Wildcats' new special teams analyst.
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman talks about the benefits of hiring a veteran NFL coordinator as the Wildcats' new special teams analyst.
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
EA Sports is bringing back its popular video game later this summer with a new NIL deal to compensate players for agreeing to be in it.
How's your team feeling heading into the start of the 2024 season? Find out right here.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Broncos' offseason, including the big Russell Wilson decision and a host of other issues.
Stay updated with all the news ahead of Tuesday's franchise tag deadline with Yahoo Sports.
The Dolphins are against the cap and might not be able to keep one of their top players.
Fatukasi was reportedly fired on his birthday.
The non-exclusive designation allows Sneed to negotiate with other teams while the Chiefs have the right to match any competing offer.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to the join Jason Fitz as the duo react to the biggest news from around the NFL from the Combine and beyond before putting on their detective caps to analyze some rumors that were swirling around the Combine last week and whether they're fact or fiction. Mike Evans returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract, and Fitz thinks that, combined with the news that Antoine Winfield Jr. will likely be franchise tagged, a Baker Mayfield contract is likely on the way. Tyron Smith and Christian Wilkins are both reportedly likely to hit free agency, and that prompts a conversation over which free agents are actually worth the money. In other news, Brandon Staley will attempt to revive his career under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and the NFL might be doing away with the chain gang. Later, Frank and Fitz become good cop and bad cop as they try to determine the validity of the biggest NFL rumors. The duo discuss if Justin Jefferson could be on the trade block, if the New York Giants want to trade up for a quarterback, if the Kansas City Chiefs will trade L'Jarius Sneed, if Drake Maye is sliding, if any team would be willing to trade out of the top three draft picks, Justin Fields' trade value and much more. The duo finish off the show with a new segment called Snake Draft of the Week. This week is movie villains.
Kerr pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face trial in London next February.
The Combine turned a draft that was top heavy with QBs into one that is also deep with QBs.
The Phillies announced Monday that they signed Wheeler to an MLB-record, three-year, $126 million extension.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Jorge Martin highlights a player to get excited about for each MLB fan base, and how they can impact fantasy baseball in 2024.
Chris Mortensen, who first joined ESPN in 1991, was one of the country's top NFL reporters for decades.
Wideouts of all different types and draft projections were able to shine. Meanwhile, Mitchell may wind up as the first cornerback drafted after his impressive workout.
The final week of the men's college basketball regular season is upon us.
Tari Eason hasn’t played since Jan. 1 while dealing with a benign growth on his left shin.
Clark broke the record with a free throw against Ohio State.
Staley will be taking on an assistant coach role on Kyle Shanahan's staff.