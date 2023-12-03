Kansas State football bowl game: Projections, live updates from selection day

Kansas State football's Big 12 championship fate was sealed before kickoff of last week's regular season finale against Iowa State. The question is whether a 42-35 loss cost the Wildcats more than a perfect home record for the season.

Did falling to the Cyclones as double-digit favorites also cost them a first-ever Florida bowl appearance at the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28 in Orlando? Or will the Wildcats benefit from the fact that Oklahoma State and Iowa State, the other top contenders, both have been there twice in recent years, leading the bowl to look for some new blood.

If the Pop-Tarts Bowl is a no-go, are the Wildcats destined for a fourth trip and third in seven years to the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 in Houston? Other less likekly possibilities are the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 29 in Memphis, where they visited in 2015 and 2019, or the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 26.

Follow along here for the latest projections leading up to today's announcement to see where the Wildcats end up.

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman looks on during the Wildcats' 31-27 Sunflower Showdown victory over Kansas on Nov. 18 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence.

