Kansas State football announces kickoff times for four of its first five games

Kickoff time for Kansas State's 2023 football opener against Southeast Missouri State has been set for 6 p.m. Sept. 2 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Kansas State football fans can now begin to make specific plans for the early portion of the 2023 season.

The Big 12 has announced kickoff times for the first three weeks of the season, plus special weeknight games, which means four of the Wildcats' opening five games are now set in stone. Two games will be played under the lights and another two in the morning.

The Wildcats start the season at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 against Southeast Missouri State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, with the game streamed live on ESPN+. Their Sept. 9 home game against Troy will kick off at 11 a.m. and will air on FS1.

K-State will conclude its nonconference schedule with the second leg of its home-and-home series against Missouri on Sept. 16 in Columbia, with another 11 a.m. morning kick. That game will be televised on the SEC Network, which could make it more difficult for Wildcat fans to access.

No start time has been set yet for the Sept. 23 game against Big 12 newcomer Central Florida, a rare home conference opener for the Wildcats. The last time K-State played its first Big 12 game at Snyder Family Stadium was 2017.

The second Big 12 contest, against Oklahoma State, will take place on Friday, Oct. 6, with a 6:30 p.m. start at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. That game is scheduled for a national broadcast on ESPN.

The Big 12 will announce start times for the remaining eight games throughout the season.

