Kansas State football adds running back and former Hawaii commit to 2024 recruiting class

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football has added another offensive weapon for its 2024 recruiting class.

Running back De Von Rice, an explosive 5-foot-9, 180-pound running back from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, announced Thursday on social media that he will sign with the Wildcats next week after rescinding a previous commitment to Hawaii.

Rice is the Wildcats' 13th high school commitment and 14th overall pledge for 2024 ahead of Wednesday's early signing date. He also is the second running back in the class.

Related: Kansas State football adds lineman Kaedin Massey for the Class of 2024

Kansas State picked up a commitment from Las Vegas high school running back De Von Rice on Thursday, bringing its 2024 recruiting class to 14 so far.

Rice, a consensus three-star prospect and the No. 5-rated high school player in Nevada according to 247Sports, rushed for 1,455 yards and 21 touchdowns over the past two seasons while splitting time with Michigan commit Michah Kaapana. But he averaged a gaudy 12 yards per carry, plus had seven touchdowns on 18 overall catches.

Rice joins Blue Valley running back John Price in the class. The Wildcats only anticipated signing one back at the start of the recruiting cycle, but with Treshaun Ward and Anthony Frias both entering the transfer portal they needed to add depth behind 1,000-yard rushing DJ Giddens.

With 16 players entering the transfer portal since the end of the regular season, K-State coaches still have work to do on the recruiting trail. They did add a high school receiver Tuesday in Trae Davis from Troup, Texas, and dipped into the portal for veteran North Dakota offensive tackle Easton Kilty on Monday.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football picks up running back for 2024 recruiting class