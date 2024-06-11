Kansas State football adds pair of 2025 high school commits after productive weekend

MANHATTAN — The activity with Kansas State football's 2025 high school recruiting class, which was off to a quiet start, is heating up with the summer weather.

After starting the month of June with only three commitments, coach Chris Klieman and his staff landed their second prep prospect in three days Tuesday with a pledge from speedy three-star receiver Adonis Moise.

On Sunday, Derby High School cornerback Martel Jackson pledged at the end of an official weekend visit.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Moise had plenty of Power Four offers despite limited playing time last year for an elite IMG Academy team in Bradenton, Florida. K-State beat out Big 12 foes Kansas, West Virginia and Central Florida, among others.

Moise, who had 20 catches for 274 yards and three touchdowns in 2022 as a sophomore at Palmetto High School. He was one of nine official visitors to Manhattan over the weekend and wasted no time committing.

While Moise had plenty of suitors, Jackson's first Division I offer came from K-State after he attended a camp in Manhattan in late May. At 6-2, 175 pounds, he has the length the staff is looking for at cornerback, along the lines of former Wildcat Julius Brents.

The commitments from Jackson and Moise were the fourth and fifth in the 2025 cycle for K-State, though more are expected coming off a busy recruiting weekend. The three previous pledges — quarterback Dillon Duff from St. Louis, Jefferson City, Missouri offensive lineman Will Kemna and linebacker Weston Polk from Coppell, Texas — also were on campus for their official visits over the weekend.

In addition to the two 2025 high school commits, K-State bolstered its offensive line for the 2024 season via the transfer portal by snagging Chattanooga graduate Colin Truett. The 6-3, 287-pound Truett projects as an interior lineman for the Wildcats.

Truett was a four-year starter and two-time all-Southern Conference pick at Chattanooga. He is second FCS offensive lineman to commit to the Wildcats, joining North Dakota's Easton Kilty, who was with the team in the spring and likely will start at left tackle.

