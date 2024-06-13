Kansas State football adds commitment from three-star defensive end to 2025 class

Kansas State football continues to reap the recruiting benefits from a large group of visitors to Manhattan last weekend.

The latest is defensive end Dalton Knapp, a three-star prospect from Fort Worth, Texas.

Knapp is the third player to sign with the Wildcats since taking an official visit over the weekend, doubling K-State's 2025 recruiting class to six total commitments over the course of five days. Earlier additions were Derby cornerback Martel Jackson on Sunday and Bradenton, Florida, wide receiver Adonis Moise on Tuesday.

"Manhattan, I'm home. Extremely blessed to announce that I've committed to Kansas State University," Knapp wrote Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Knapp, from All Saints Episcopal High School, held a number of offers, most notably from Kansas, Houston, Oregon State, Utah and Boise State. He received his K-State offer last month after a camp at TCU and quickly scheduled a visit.

It didn't take him long to reach a decision.

K-State played host to 11 high school players on official visits last weekend, including its three previous commitments: St. Louis quarterback Dillon Duff, offensive lineman Will Kemna from Jefferson City, Missouri, and linebacker Weston Polk from Coppell, Texas.

Kansas State football recruiting commitments for 2025

2025 RECRUITING COMMITMENTS

High school players

QB Dillon Duff — 6-2, 185, quarterback, St. Louis

Martel Jackson — 6-2, 175, cornerback, Derby

Will Kemna — 6-5, 260, offensive lineman, Jefferson City, Mo.

Dalton Knapp — 6-4, 225, defensive end, Fort Worth, Texas

Adonis Moise — 6-0, 180, wide receiver, Bradenton, Fla.

Weston Polk — 6-1, 215, linebacker, Coppell, Texas

