Kansas State football has '100% confidence' in quarterback Will Howard going forward

MANHATTAN — Nobody asked him, really, but just in case anyone was wondering, Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman made it abundantly clear Tuesday that the Wildcats have no quarterback controversy.

"Let's not forget that he helped us win a Big 12 championship," Klieman said of Howard, who threw three interceptions last Friday in the Wildcats' 29-21 upset loss at Oklahoma State, drawing the ire of many K-State fans on social media. "So, we're not going to give up on him like I think some people want us to.

"And we've got a guy that's running that room that knows what he's doing in (offensive coordinator) Collin Klein, and I live CK, have a ton of faith in Collin Klein, as everybody else should, being K-Staters, and we'll get this figured out."

Klieman's remarks came in response to a question about Howard's recent turnover issues. His seven interceptions through five games are the most by any Big 12 quarterback and two more than he threw if the two previous seasons combined.

"He's got to take care of the ball better," Klieman acknowledged. "And I like him to be aggressive, but he can't be to a point where it's putting the team and the offense at risk."

Howard, a 6-foot-5, 242-pound senior from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, took over the starting job midway through last season when Adrian Martinez was hurt and did help guide the Wildcats to a 10-4 record, a Big 12 championship and Sugar Bowl appearance against Alabama.

For the first time in his career, he went into this season as the undisputed QB1.

And four interceptions — one in each game — notwithstanding, he had been solid through those first four games. In fact, he was the first K-State quarterback ever to throw for more than 250 yards in four straight outings.

But at Oklahoma State he never got in a rhythm, completing just 15 of 34 passes for 152 yards, and two of his interceptions proved costly in a tight game. Cameron Epps returned one 35 yards for a touchdown with 34 seconds left in the first half to put the Cowboys up 20-7 at the break, and the final one killed a fourth-quarter rally with the Wildcats driving for a potential tying score at the OSU 35.

Howard blamed himself for the loss following the game, but on Tuesday he also stood by his performance so far this season.

"That was the worst I've played since my freshman year probably," said Howard, who played in a total of 15 games as a true freshman and sophomore in relief of injured starter Skylar Thompson. "But I feel like up to that point, this year I feel like I've been playing well.

"I don't think I've been playing my best personally, and I think as a team we could all say the same thing."

Howard, who has passed for 1,224 yards and nine touchdowns in five games, also rushed for a team-high 104 yards at Oklahoma State.

But that may have come as small consolation to disgruntled fans, what with K-State sitting at 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12 heading into a 6 p.m. road game Saturday at Texas Tech. As is often the case, the backup quarterback can be the most popular player on a team, especially when its heralded true freshman Avery Johnson.

Johnson was impressive in a quarter-plus of a season-opening blowout victory over Southeast Missouri State and saw action in a 30-27 loss at Missouri where Howard suffered a leg injury.

Klieman has said he will not hold back on going with Johnson if warranted, and that preserving his redshirt is not a consideration.

"It's one of those things where, once again, I'm going to trust the guy that's running that room, because I love the guy and Collin Klein knows what he's doing, and we have a good plan."

Besides, the coaches aren't the only ones who have Howard's back.

"We told him at halftime Friday, we told him after the game on Friday that there's no one else we want to ride behind," said senior wide receiver and special teams captain Seth Porter. "I have full confidence in his ability, his ability to lead, his ability to perform (and) throw touchdowns.

"We have 100% confidence in Will."

Howard insisted that there is no panic within the team ranks.

"The sky is not falling," he said. "I feel like especially offensively we were playing pretty good football up to that point."

Besides, he has the full support of the one person whose opinion matters most.

"We believe in Will," Klieman said.

