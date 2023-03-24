Kansas State explains Keyontae Johnson's epic overtime alley-oop vs. Michigan State

Kansas State is still dancing in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The Wildcats advanced to the Elite Eight with a 98-93 overtime victory over Michigan State.

There were many highlights throughout the game. However, the sports world is still talking about Kansas State senior guard Keyontae Johnson. In overtime, Johnson threw down a thunderous alley-oop dunk from teammate Markquis Nowell.

The dunk propelled Kansas State to victory. The alley-oop seemed unconventional with a minute left in overtime, leading to some fans questioning Nowell’s decision. Others also noticed an intense back-and-forth Nowell had with Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang.

After the game, Tang said the decision was not a "dummy call" or an intentional play to confuse the Michigan State defense. It was simply a basketball play derived from the connection between Johnson and Nowell.

"I was calling one thing and Nowell was calling something else," Tang told reporters. "Nowell noticed Johnson out of the corner of his eye and threw the alley-oop because of their connection."

Said Nowell: "It was just a basketball play between me and Keyontae. We knew how Michigan State plays defense. They play high up, and Keyontae just told me, we got eye contact, and he was like, lob, lob. I just threw it up, and he made a great play."

Nowell finished with 20 points and 19 assists in the game. Johnson led the Wildcats with 22 points and six rebounds.

The Wildcats will play Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight on Saturday night. The winner will secure a Final Four spot in Houston, Texas.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas State explains Keyontae Johnson's epic overtime alley-oop