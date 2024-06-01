Kansas State erupts for 19 runs in blowout victory over La. Tech in NCAA Tournament

Bad weather prevented the Kansas State baseball team from finishing its NCAA Tournament game against Louisiana Tech on Friday night, but an overnight delay did absolutely nothing to cool off the Wildcats at the plate when play resumed on Saturday morning at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

K-State put on an absolute hitting clinic on its way to a 19-4 victory over the Bulldogs that took 17 hours to complete.

The Bat Cats were swinging the bat so well that Kaelen Culpepper hit for the cycle, which begs the question: When was the last time a college baseball player bashed a single, a double, a triple and a home run in the same game that took place over the course of two days?

Here is a quick rundown of K-State’s other offensive highlights.

Chuck Ingram hit two home runs.

Brady Day, Jaden Parsons and Culpepper each hit one home run.

The Wildcats combined for 18 hits from nine different batters.

K-State scored at least two runs in six different innings.

Louisiana Tech used six different pitchers with none lasting more than 2 2/3 innings.

With the victory, K-State advanced to the winner’s bracket of the Fayetteville Regional. It will next play No. 1 seed and host team Arkansas at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The Razorbacks are expected to start ace pitcher Hagen Smith, who might just have the best arm in college baseball this season.

His 1.48 ERA will put K-State and its suddenly explosive offense to the test.

The Wildcats flashed some mental fortitude while they took care of business against the Bulldogs. It couldn’t have been easy to play five innings on Friday night and then wait until midnight until the game was officially postponed. Returning to the field and playing even better was impressive.

K-State built a 9-4 lead on Friday night and then piled on when the game resumed.

It apparently takes more than a weather delay to distract this group.