Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn shreds Alabama on 88-yard TD run in Sugar Bowl

The first quarter of the Sugar Bowl wasn’t completed and Kansas State sparkplug Deuce Vaughn was already over the 100-yard mark rushing.

Much of that came on a brilliant 88-yard touchdown run against the vaunted Alabama defense.

After the PAT, it was 10-0 for the Wildcats.

The 5-foot-6, 176-pound Vaughn has back-to-back seasons of more than 1,400 yards rushing and averages better than five yards per carry.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire