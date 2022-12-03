Breaking News:

No. 10 Kansas State hands No. 3 TCU first loss, wins Big 12 title in OT

Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn makes TCU player look foolish on TD run

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Kansas State is giving TCU fits in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship Game.

The Horned Frogs already had the lead in the fourth quarter when they picked off Max Duggan in the end zone.

That set up an 80-yard drive and the Wildcats’ Deuce Vaughn finished it with a flourish, making a Horned Frog defender look silly en route to the goal line.

The run was good for 44 yards and gave TCU a 28-17 lead after the PAT.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

