Find out what Kansas State coach Jerome Tang said about his team, which faces USC on November 6

Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang talked to the press at Big 12 basketball media days. USC fans should want to know what Tang said, because Kansas State is USC’s first opponent of the season. The Trojans face the Wildcats in Las Vegas on opening night, which is Monday, November 6.

(h/t Kansas State Wildcats on YouTube)

“I felt like I underestimated or set the bar a little too low for the guys last year, and I’d rather shoot for the stars,” Tang said.

“We got three new freshmen, four transfers …We’re living life. We’re plugging away and trying to build a program that can consistently compete for a national championship. Our theme this year is all-in. We want everybody from the custodian to the athletic director.”

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire