Kansas State coach Bruce Weber is fed up with a certain foul Big 12 refs keep calling

Mark Smith was whistled for a technical foul after he made an impressive running layup over a pair of Oklahoma State defenders on Saturday, and Kansas State men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber is still trying to figure out why.

Well, that’s not entirely true. He knows exactly happened.

Smith, a senior guard for the Wildcats, made a highlight play and screamed with excitement when he saw the ball drop through the net. Weber is just confused about why that deserved a technical foul.

For whatever reason, that kind of behavior has often been considered a no-no by Big 12 referees this season. The officiating crew of Gerry Pollard, Darron George and Michael Greenstein once again considered it taunting over the weekend and assessed Smith a technical foul.

“I am frustrated with it,” Weber said on Monday. “I don’t understand it to be honest. He made an emotional response. I don’t think he got in anyone’s face. He yells, but he yells after all of his layups. He’s been doing it all year. Do I agree with (the call)? No.”

This was called a technical by Big 12 officials pic.twitter.com/EVYlgws8hw — John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) February 19, 2022

The Wildcats have been hurt by the call several times this season. Selton Miguel got a technical foul following a dunk he made during a game against Baylor. To their credit, the officials at that game called things both ways. Bears guard Matthew Mayer also got a technical when he threw down a dunk and celebrated by patting his hair.

Boos could be heard across the conference after that one.

I don’t care what anyone says about Big 12 refs. No group is better at penalizing players for talking or patting their hair after dunks. I can’t imagine what college basketball would devolve into if those weren’t technical fouls! pic.twitter.com/9nFaapIYdt — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) January 26, 2022

K-State center Davion Bradford was also assessed at technical foul when he flexed his muscles and screamed in the direction of his defender after he made a basket at West Virginia earlier this season.

That one might have actually deserved a taunting penalty. In any case, Weber thinks his team is being needlessly slapped with too many technical fouls.

On Monday, Weber said he planned to address the issue during a phone call with Curtis Shaw, the head of Big 12 basketball officiating.

“When you have a close game it becomes a major factor,” Weber said. “(The official on Saturday) said ‘We can’t have that type of behavior in the game.’ I understand it somewhat but I don’t know. It’s a close game. It’s an overtime game. Every point counts. We have got to show control and be smart, but at the same time they are young men and they are having fun.”

Smith’s technical foul was important, because Oklahoma State responded by making a free throw on the other end. The Cowboys went on to win 82-79 in overtime.

Who knows? Maybe things would have been different without the technical foul.

Weber would prefer the officials give players a warning, as they do for flopping, in that situation. A second offense would then warrant a technical foul.

“If you’re taunting, please give them a (technical foul),” Weber said. “I’m fine with it. You stand over somebody, you clap in their face, you push them, whatever it might be. Those I get. But if you’re yelling with emotion because you scored a layup, I don’t know.”