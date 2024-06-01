Kansas State beats Louisiana Tech about 19 hours after game started

Kansas State had little trouble with Louisiana Tech on Friday and even less trouble with the Bulldogs on Saturday.

And both took place in the same game.

The three-seed in the Fayetteville Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Kansas State, knocked second-seeded Louisiana Tech, 19-4, Saturday morning in a game that had to postponed from Friday night after the rains came down too hard at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Louisiana Tech must turn around quickly and play Southeast Missouri State in an elimination game while K-State gets a short, required break before facing host Arkansas, which knocked off SEMO in the day game Friday.

Kansas State’s win Saturday morning came behind the strength of five home runs. The Wildcats scored in six of the nine innings and in every inning they scored, they scored at least two runs.

Arkansas and Kansas State entered the game with the worst and the third worst batting averages of any of the 64 teams in the NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks scored 17 runs against the Redhawks on Friday.

The winner of the SEMO and La. Tech game on Saturday will still alive to play the loser of Arkansas and Kansas State on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire