How Kansas State’s Bat Cats found themselves one big weekend away from Omaha: Podcast

Only 16 teams remain in the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, and one of them is Kansas State.

For the second time in program history the Wildcats have reached the Super Regional. Find a way to win twice at Virginia this weekend and K-State’s Bat Cats will play at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, for the first time.

On SportsBeat KC, The Star’s sports podcast, beat writer Kellis Robinett discusses how Kansas State reached this point. Hint: It started when coach Pete Hughes started putting together this season’s schedule.

Also on the show, a first look at the college football season and the Big 12 without Texas and Oklahoma, and the implications for schools that will now share revenue with their athletes.