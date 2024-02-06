Kansas State basketball's overtime magic strikes again in Sunflower Showdown win over KU

MANHATTAN — Kansas State's basketball team owns overtime, simple as that.

After trailing rival Kansas by double digits early in the second half, the Wildcats quickly regained their footing and battled the Jayhawks tooth-and-nail the rest of the way. Then, as they did in all 10 previous overtime games under Jerome Tang, they saved their best for last in claiming a 75-70 victory over the No. 4-ranked Jayhawks on Monday at Bramlage Coliseum.

The game was tied 64-64 at the end of regulation.

The victory could not have come at a better time for the Wildcats, who ended a four-game losing streak against their most hated rivals. It was their second straight overtime victory against the Jayhawks at Bramlage and pushed their record to 15-8 overall, 5-5 in the Big 12.

Kansas dropped to 18-5, 6-4 with its fourth loss in five Big 12 road games.

Tylor Perry led K-State with 26 points, including eight in overtime, while Cam Carter added 19 and Arthur Kaluma 13. Hunter Dickinson had 21 points, Dajuan Harris and Kevin McCullar 15 each and KJ Adams 13 for Kansas.

Here are three takeaways from another overtime thriller at Bramlage Coliseum.

Kansas guard Tylor Perry (2) joins fans for the alma mater after the Wildcats beat Kansas, 70-75, in overtime Monday in the Sunflower Showdown at Bramlage Coliseum.

Second-half Tylor Perry to the rescue again

Perry's uncanny ability to shake off mediocre-to-poor first-half shooting performances and light it up after intermission again came to the forefront for K-State against KU.

By his standards, five first-half points were a decent showing, but nothing like what he did the rest of the way. First, his back-to-back 3-pointers helped fueled a comeback early in the second half, and with 1:15 left in regulation his offensive rebound tied the game at 62-62.

But it was in overtime, where Perry really stood out, scoring eight of the Wildcats' 11 points, including an acrobatic baseline drive and reverse layup, followed by a 3-pointer, that put his team in front to stay, 72-68.

Kansas State refuses to roll over after KU spurt

Given the way things had gone during its four-game losing streak, K-State could easily have thrown in the towel when KU scored the first nine points of the second half to go up by 11, 41-30.

Instead, the Wildcats answered with 11 in a row on a Kaluma layup, Perry's 3-pointers, and a Cam Carter three-point play to even it at 41.

The game was a back-and-forth battle the rest of the way with neither team leading by more than four.

Wildcats crash offensive board late

Kansas State has struggled on the boards, especially giving up offensive rebounds.

That was not the case this time, as the Wildcats limited KU to seven offensive boards while grabbing nine of their own. Had it not bee for Perry's put-back, followed by a Kaluma rebound basket with 23 seconds left, the game might not have gotten to overtime.

K-State also outrebounded Kansas overall, 43-33, led by 11 from Carter and eight from Kaluma.

