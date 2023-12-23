Kansas State basketball's bounceback win over Wichita State makes for a merry Christmas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State basketball's social media post, showing the Wildcats' joyous locker room celebration with Christmas music blaring, spoke volumes.

Thanks to a convincing 69-60 victory over Wichita State on Thursday at T-Mobile Center to close out the 2023 calendar year, the Wildcats dispersed for a short holiday break with visions of sugarplums rather than lumps of coal.

"A very merry Christmas," said point guard Tylor Perry, who led the Wildcats with 17 points and five assists. "It sucks losing before Christmas."

That is why the postgame celebration was both one of happiness and relief. In beating the Shockers, K-State not only ended the semester on a high note and a 9-3 record, but also showed that maybe a clunker of a performance — an embarrassing home 62-46 loss to Nebraska — less than a week earlier might have been a one-off rather than a downward trend.

Dec 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Tylor Perry (2) celebrates during the second half against the Wichita State Shockers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

"I just thought our guys, they were locked in," K-State coach Jerome Tang said of the victory after the Wildcats stretched a 33-29 halftime lead to as many as 14 points. "We've got a really resilient, tough group, and we played 12 really terrible minutes of basketball against Nebraska … and it cost us, and our guys didn't let it affect them in a negative way.

"They came back and worked really hard. I was probably not nice to be around the last few days with them, just about focus and what we've got to be about, and you never want to lose at home. They responded, they took it, and I thought what we did in the second half, especially the first four to eight minutes of the second half, we set the tone for the (rest of the) game and that really helped us."

The Wildcats are off now until 7 p.m. on Jan. 2, when they play host to Chicago State for their final nonconference game. Their Big 12 opener follows on Jan. 6 against league newcomer Central Florida.

"We have to continue to get better," said senior forward David N'Guessan who broke out of a scoring slump with 13 points and nearly had a double-double with nine rebounds. "I think tonight was a first step, and when we come back from the break we have to build on that.

"Keep getting better every day and get ready for conference."

That task definitely got easier with a victory heading into that break.

"I'm so blessed, so thankful to be here and doing what I'm doing, with the people I'm doing it with, and just really grateful for a win before Christmas," Tang said. "Because we say everybody has Christmas, but the difference between Christmas and a merry Christmas is a win.

"So, we can have a merry Christmas now."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State basketball heads to Christmas break on a happy note