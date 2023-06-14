Kansas State basketball welcomes 2024 recruiting prospect Derrion Reid for official visit

Kansas State 2024 recruiting target Derrion Reid (35), a 6-foot-7 forward from Grovetown, Ga., arrived on campus Tuesday for an official visit.

Just a couple of days after landing a second big-name transfer for the upcoming season, Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang has pivoted to the future.

The Wildcats welcomed Derrion Reid, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward from Grovetown, Georgia, to campus Tuesday night for an official recruiting visit. He is a four-star prospect ranked as high as No. 24 in the Class of 2024 by On3.

Reid also had a No. 26 national ranking from Rivals, with 247Sports listing him at No. 40 and ESPN at No. 61. In On3's industry ranking, which compares the four primary recruiting services, he came in at No. 32.

K-State has plenty of competition for Reid's services. He has 19 scholarship offers, including from such high-profile programs as Kansas, Alabama, Indiana, Florida and Florida State.

He already has taken an official visit to Mississippi State, with another scheduled for Georgia later this month.

Reid, who is averaging 17.9 points and 6.5 rebounds through 16 games with Team Thad on Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit, told On3 last week that K-State has made quite an impression so far in the recruiting process.

"Every time they come to my games, they are four deep," Reid said. "They text me almost every other day."

K-State already has one commitment for 2024 from four-star guard David Castillo of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, who will play his senior season at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire near Wichita.

As for the 2022-23 season, Tang still has two scholarships to give after adding Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma through the transfer portal Sunday. The Wildcats also signed North Texas transfer guard Tylor Perry in early May.

