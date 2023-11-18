Kansas State basketball takes control in overtime to edge Providence, 73-70

David N’Guessan scored all six of his points in overtime and Tylor Perry was perfect from the free-throw line Friday night as Kansas State opened the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship with a 73-70 victory over Providence.

The Wildcats (3-1) will face Miami for the championship at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, while Providence and Georgia play for third place at 11 a.m.

Perry was 14 of 14 from the free-throw line and led K-State with 24 points, and Arthur Kaluma had 18 points to lead K-State. Kaluma also had seven rebounds.

For Providence (3-1), Devin Carter led the way with 19 points.

K-State led 29-26 at halftime, and it was tied at 57-57 after regulation.

The game featured 10 ties and 10 lead changes. Neither team led by more than seven points.

Here are three takeaways from the Wildcats’ win.

K-State and Providence defenses in midseason form

Defense ruled the day in the game, with neither team shooting 40%.

Baskets were hard to come by for both teams, though K-State made 4 of 5 shots in overtime and went 7 of 9 from the foul line in the extra period, which was the difference.

The Wildcats shot just 36.8% from the floor in the game, but made 8 of 22 3-pointers, while Providence shot 35.3% and made just 5 of 22 from three.

Defensively, Providence forced 20 K-state turnovers, including 10 in the first half. The Friars also blocked eight shots.

K-State forced 15 turnovers, blocked four shots and had seven steals.

Will McNair gives Wildcats early lift

Kansas State transfer center Will McNair got off to a fast start for K-State, scoring the Wildcats’ first seven points.

McNair finished with 10 points, his second double-figure game, but he has been remarkably consistent as a low-post threat for the Wildcats. He scored eight in each of the first two games, then had 10 against South Dakota State on Monday.

Arthur Kaluma heats up in the second half

Arthur Kaluma, who missed Monday’s game against South Dakota State, had been anything but a perimeter shooting threat for K-State coming into the tournament.

He was 1 of 10 from three-point range in his first two games, but that all changed against Providence, when he hit two quick ones to start the second half.

But his biggest basket came with just over two minutes left in overtime, when he nailed one from the top of the arc to put the Wildcats up 65-61. Kaluma was 3 of 4 beyond the arc for the game.

