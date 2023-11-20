Kansas State basketball shows resilience in Baha Mar championship loss to Miami

Nijel Pack was on fire and Kansas State basketball was not.

That, in a nutshell, told the story of how No. 11-ranked Miami jumped on K-State early in Sunday's finals of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship and then fended off a determined Wildcat comeback for a 91-83 victory at Baha Mar Convention Center.

Pack, the former Wildcat, scored 20 of his 28 points with six 3-pointers in the first period in leading Miami to a 47-28 halftime advantage. K-State made just 1 of 15 shots from behind the arc.

"I did a terrible job in the first half of putting the game plan together, and it didn't give us a chance to win in the first half," said K-State coach Jerome Tang, whose Wildcats fell to 2-3 with the loss. "I'm thankful for my staff because we were able to make adjustments at halftime, and then in the second half we saw the Cats."

Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5) looks for an opening against Miami's Wooga Poplar (5) and Nijel Pack (24) on Sunday during the Baha Mar Hoops championship game at the Baha Mar Convention Center.

Indeed, the Wildcats scored 55 second-half points on 57% shooting, outrebounded Miami, 22-13 and only turned the ball over four times after the break. It allowed them to get as close as seven points in the closing seconds, but the Hurricanes were never in jeopardy of losing.

"We were more aggressive getting to the paint, we owned the offensive glass, and it gave us a chance to win the game," Tang said of the Wildcats' second-half rally after Miami led by as many as 24 points. "But because of the game plan that I put together in the first half, it didn't give us the chance to win the game, so that first half is bad on me. I take all the blame for that."

In addition to Pack, Miami got 23 points and seven rebounds from forward Norchad Omier, plus 15 points each from Matthew Cleveland and Wooga Poplar. Cam Carter scored 24 of his career-high 28 points in the second half to lead K-State, with Arthur Kaluma adding 18 with 12 rebounds.

K-State returns home Wednesday to face Central Arkansas in a 7 p.m. game at Bramlage Coliseum. But first, here are three takeaways from the Miami game.

Wildcats didn't throw in the towel

If there was one positive to take from the Bahamas trip, it was the Wildcats' resilience.

First, they came from behind to beat Providence in overtime, 73-70, in Friday's semifinal, and then after trailing by 24 in the second half against Miami they continued to battle.

"The second half, those are the true Cats, and we're going to grow from here," Tang said. "And I'm just very, very thankful for the toughness, character and togetherness, grittiness of our young men.

"We've got a tough, together group that's learning and growing every day, and they've got no quit in them. They're high character guys. They can make adjustments on the fly, and I'm thankful for the opportunity to coach them, and I'm going to do a better job of putting them in better position so that we don't get down so big in the first half."

K-State's 3-point deficiency proves costly

Tang was less concerned about his team's dreadful 4-for-28 3-point shooting performance than he was with the Wildcats' willingness to settle, especially in the first half.

The Wildcats missed their first 11 3-point tries before R.J. Jones finally ended the drought with 3:54 left in the half.

"In the first half, we took 15. Half of our shots were threes, and they weren't paint-touch threes," Tang said. "They want you to shoot the ball fast, and they gave us the open look and semi contested stuff.

"Some of them were pretty good looks, but we played right into their hands with the pace of the game and didn't make them guard long enough in the first half. I take full responsibility for that."

Just how costly was the reliance on the 3-pointer? Consider that the Wildcats made 73% of their two-point shots in the first half, 75% in the second and 74.4% for the game."

"In the second half when we made the ball go side to side, made them guard and got paint touches and got the defense shrunk," said Tang, whose Wildcats were 3 of 13 from 3-point range after intermission. "Then we started making some shots."

Former Wildcat Nijel Pack triggers flashbacks

If Kansas State fans forgot what they had two years ago in guard Nijel Pack, the Miami senior guard offered a reminder against his former team by putting on a first-half shooting clinic.

Pack entered the transfer portal shortly after Tang took over as K-State's head coach, but Tang had seen enough of him the two previous years as a Baylor assistant and was impressed by his performance against the Wildcats.

"He's grown some, shoulders wider — they're filled out," Tang said of Pack. "They've done a great job with him strength and conditioning-wise, and he was always a really good player.

"He looked every bit of 6-1 and he was terrific in the first half. We did a better job on him the second half, but in the first half he was special."

Pack downplayed the fact that he scored a season high against his former team.

''Obviously with a championship on the line there's definitely a lot of motivation there and playing against a great team like that it's just another game that obviously a lot of fun to play against them and a really good test for us early," Pack said.

