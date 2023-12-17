Kansas State basketball shoots blanks in second half of 62-46 loss to Nebraska

MANHATTAN — Just how bad was Kansas State basketball's offense in the second half Sunday against Nebraska?

Nearly historically bad. In fact, only the Wildcats' 11-point effort against Oklahoma in January 1992 was worse.

Nebraska was the aggressor the entire second half and it paid off as the Cornhuskers rallied from a 3-point deficit to bury K-State in a 62-46 blowout that nobody saw coming. K-State managed just 12 points after intermission.

It was the first home loss and ended a five-game winning streak for the Wildcats, who fell to 8-3. It also was the Wildcats only loss in a three-game series with Nebraska (9-2) after they beat the Huskers in Lincoln in 2021 and in Kansas City last year.

Big man Rienk Mast had 19 points, 12 rebounds and three assists to lead Nebraska, while guard Juwan Gary added 13 points and 18 rebounds. For K-State, Cam Carter had 12 points and Tylor Perry 11.

The Wildcats are now off until Thursday, when they head to Kansas City to face Wichita State in a 7:30 p.m. game at T-Mobile Center.

Here are three takeaways from a tough afternoon against Nebraska.

Kansas State's Cam Carter (5) dribbles looks to attack the basket against Nebraska during the first half on Sunday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum. Nebraska rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to beat the Wildcats, 62-46.

Huskers' Juwan Gary chairman of the boards

Nebraska trailed 34-31 at halftime, but quickly took charge after intermission by relentlessly crashing the offensive boards. They had eight offensive rebounds on the way to their first three baskets of the period and finished with 22 in the game to 13 for K-State.

Gary did the most damage with 11 of his 18 rebounds coming on the offensive end, eight of them in the second half. Nebraska had just a 9-8 offensive rebound advantage at halftime.

The Huskers outrebounded K-State, 57-40, for the game.

Poor shooting overshadows decent K-State defense

K-State was no offensive juggernaut in the first half, shooting 34.3%. But the second half was simply dreadful as the Wildcats made 4 of 25 shots for 16% and missed all 12 3-pointers.

That futility overshadowed a respectable defensive performance in which they limited Nebraska to 34.7% shooting for the game and only four three-throw attempts.

Rare fast start not the answer for Tylor Perry

Perry, K-State's top perimeter shooting threat, has struggled mightily in the first half of games all season, so when he hit his first three 3-pointers against Nebraska, it should have been a good sign. Even though he closed the period with three straight misses, his teammates were a combined 1 of 12 in the period.

Alas, Perry did not produce the kind of second-half magic that has been his trademark, adding only two free throws to his point total.

