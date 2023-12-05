Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Villanova in Big 12/Big East Battle series

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball faces its biggest nonconference home challenge to date with Villanova visinting Bramlage Coliseum as part of the Big 12/Big East Battle series, matching teams from the two conferences.

K-State (6-2) is unbeaten in five home games, but needed overtime last week to hold off Oral Roberts (88-78) and North Alabama (75-74). The Wildcats are 3-0 in overtime this year and 8-0 all time under coach Jerome Tang.

Villanova (6-3) is coming off back-to-back losses last week at home to Saint Joseph's (78-65) on Wednesday and to Drexel (57-55) Saturday in the Big Five Classic. But the Wildcats made an impressive run through the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, knocking off Texas Tech, North Carolina and Memphis for the championship.

Forward Eric Dixon leads Villanova in scoring with 14.8 points per game and averages 6.6 rebounds, while guard Justin Moore adds 14.4 points. Tylor Perry averages 17.3 points and 5.4 assists, Cam Carter 16.5 points and Arthur Kaluma 15.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for K-State.

Kansas State game time, TV channel, betting odds tonight vs. Villanova

TIPOFF: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN 2

BETTING ODDS: Villanova by 2.5

Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Villanova

Follow Arne Green's live updates on X, formerly known as Twitter, here:

Tweets by arnegreen

Will McNair back in K-State lineup

Kansas State center Will McNair is back in coach Jerome Tang's good graces and back in the starting lineup tonight for the Wildcats.

McNair is joined by Tylor Perry, Cam Carter, Arthur Kaluma and David N'Guessan.

Bramlage Coliseum filling up for battle of the Wildcats

The Kansas State student line extended to the east side of Bill Snyder Family Stadium for tonight's showdown with Villanova and the rest of the stands are filling up minutes before tipoff.

Related: Kansas State basketball plays with fire and survives in overtime against North Alabama

Related: Kansas State basketball guard Tylor Perry makes up for slow starts with late-game heroics

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State basketball score updates for home game vs. Villanova