Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Providence in Baha Mar Hoops Championship

Kansas State basketball faces Providence on Friday in the opening round of the four-team Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Wildcats (2-1) have won two straight games at home, beating Bellarmine and South Dakota State, after hopening with a loss to Southern California in Las Vegas. Tylor Perry leads K-State in scoring with 20.7 points and 5.3 assists per game, while Cam Carter adds 19 points and 3.3 assists.

For Providence (3-0), guard Devin Carter averages 15.7 points and 6.7 rebounds, with Bryce Hopkins at 13.3 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds.

Kansas State game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Providence

TIPOFF: 5 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

BETTING ODDS: Providence by 1.5

Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Providence

