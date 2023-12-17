Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Nebraska in afternoon nonconference game

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball and Nebraska wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum with the Wildcats looking for a sweep.

Both teams come in at 8-2, K-State on a five-game winning streak after beating LSU on the road on Dec. 9, while Nebraska beat Michigan State at home last Sunday to snap a two-game skid. K-State beat the Cornhuskers in Lincoln two years ago, 67-58, and prevailed last year in Kansas City, 71-56.

Juwan Gary leads Nebraska in scoring with 14.7 points per game, while Keisein Tominaga and Brice Williams add 14 each and forward Rienk Mast 12.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists. For K-State, Cam Carter averages 16.9 points, Arthur Kaluma 16.6 with 8.8 rebounds, and Tylor Perry 16.2 points and 5.5 assists.

Kansas state game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Nebraska

TIPOFF: 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

BETTING ODDS: Kansas State by 4.5

Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Nebraska

