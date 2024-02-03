Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Oklahoma State in Big 12 matchup

STILLWATER, Okla. — Kansas State basketball begins a critical stretch Saturday afternoon with a visit to Gallagher-Iba Arena to face Oklahoma State for the second time this season.

The Wildcats (14-7, 4-4 Big 12) have dropped three straight games since they rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to edge last-place Oklahoma State, 70-66, in Manhattan on Jan. 20. The Cowboys (9-12, 1-7) picked up their first conference victory last Saturday against West Virginia, but then were blown out at Kansas on Tuesday, 83-54.

Oklahoma State will be without second-leading scorer Bryce Thompson, who has a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Javon Small leads the Cowboys in scoring with 13.9 points per game.

Cam Carter averages 15.8 points, Arthur Kaluma 14.5 and Tylor Perry 23 for K-State.

TIPOFF: 1 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

BETTING ODDS: Kansas State by 1

