Kansas State basketball score updates vs. LSU at Baton Route

Kansas State's basketball team will play it's first true road game of the season on Saturday afternoon against LSU at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Wildcats (7-2) have won four straight games, all at home, the last three in overtime. They beat Villanova, 72-71, on Tuesday night in the Big 12/Big East Battle series when Tylor Perry hit a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left.

LSU (5-3) has won four of its last five, most recently beating Southeastern Louisiana at home, 73-66, on Dec. 1. The Tigers' losses came against Nicholls, Dayton and in an 80-57 blowout at Syracuse on Nov. 28.

It will be a homecoming for K-State guard Cam Carter, who is from Donaldsonville in the Baton Rouge metro area. Wildcat sophomore guard Dorian Finiser hails from hearby New Orleans, and sophomore center Jerrell Colbert started his career two years ago at LSU.

Kansas State game time, TV Channel, betting odds today vs. LSU

TIPOFF: 12:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

BETTING ODDS: LSU by 2.5

Arthur Kaluma averages 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds, Perry 16.4 points and 5.4 assists, and Cam Carter 16.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for K-State.

LSU forward Will Baker familiar to Wildcats

Will Baker, LSU's 7-foot graduate transfer forward, should be a familiar face to K-State players, coaches and fans.

The Wildcats beat Baker's Nevada team, 96-87, in overtime last year in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic. But Baker had a big game with 19 points on 8 of 13 shooting with 5 rebounds.

K-State also saw Baker in 2019-20, when he played for Texas, though no current Wildcat players or coaches were involved.

