Kansas State basketball score updates vs. USC: Wildcats open season in Las Vegas

Kansas State's basketball team opens its season against No. 22-ranked Southern California at 9 p.m. Monday in the Hall of Fame Classic Series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

K-State coach Jerome Tang said welcomes the chance to start his second season facing a quality Power Five opponent on national television, not only for the exposure it brings his program, but also because it will provide a learning experience, win or lose.

The Wildcats are coming off a 26-win season in which they advanced to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight, while USC was 22-11 and reached the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas State forward David N'Guessan dribbles downcourt against Kansas during last season's Sunflower Showdown game at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

Kansas State game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. against USC

Tip-off: 9 p.m.

TV: TNT / Max

Betting odds: USC by 3 points

Taj Manning gets the start at forward for K-State

With forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin indefinitely suspsended, redshirt freshman Taj Manning gets the start for Kansas State, along with returning players Cam Carter and David N'Guessan, plus North Texas transfer guard Tylor Perry and Creighton transfer forward Arthur Kaluma.

USC starters are Kobe Johnson, Isaiah Collier, Boogie Ellis, DJ Rodman and Joshua Morgan. Ellis is a returning All-Pac-12 pick and Collier the nation's top freshman recruit.

