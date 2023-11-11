Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Bellarmine: K-State leads 46-31 at halftime

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball will try to pick up its first victory of the season on Friday night against Bellarmine in the home opener at Bramlage Coliseum.

Both teams are 0-1, with K-State falling to Southern California, 82-69, in Las Vegas, while Bellarmine dropped its opener at Washington, 91-57.

It is the first-ever meeting between K-State and Bellarmine, which is located in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a member of the A-Sun Conference.

Kansas State game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Bellarmine

TIPOFF: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

BETTING ODDS: Kansas State by 17.5

Wildcats look ragged on offense

Bellarmine got as close as eight points and trails only 57-46 with 12:32 left, thanks in part to cold shooting (4 of 10) and four turnovers by K-State. Bellarmine is shooting 6 of 13 in the half and has only turned the ball over once.

K-State off to a frigid start in second half

K-State has made just 1 of 7 shots to start the second half, allowing Bellarmine to close the gap to 50-40 at the first media timeout with 15:39 left.

The Knight are 4 of 8 in the half and have outrebounded the Wildcats, 6-4.

HALFTIME: Kansas State 46, Bellarmine 31

K-State got a big first half from guards Cam Carter with 15 points and freshman Dai Dai Ames with 11 on the way to a 46-31 lead at the break.

The Wildcats shot 45% overall and made 8 of 18 3-pointers, plus outrebounded Bellarmine, 22-15 with 12 on the offensive end. Langdon Hatton had 12 points and five rebounds to lead the Knights, who shot 48.1%.

K-State pulling away before halftime

Kansas State has opened a 42-23 lead with 2:54 left in the half and is now shooting 50% with seven 3-pointers.

Cam Carter has 12 points, Dai Dai Ames 11 and Arthur Kaluma nine for the Wildcats.

K-State is outrebounding Bellarmine, 18-13, and the Knights have turned the ball over nine times.

Kansas State leads 24-17 at 7:22 mark

Kansas State continues to lead Bellarmine, 24-17, at the media timeout with 7:22 left in the half.

The Wildcats have cooled down, shooting 41% and 4 of 10 from three, but have outrebounded Bellarmine, 13-9 and forced eight Knights turnovers. Dai Dai Ames has 11 points and Cam Carter six for K-State.

Dai Dai Ames lighting it up for K-State

Freshman guard Dai Dai Ames has made an impact off the K-State bench with 11 points as the Wildcats lead 20-9 at the 11:42 mark of the first half, forcing Bellarmine to call timeout.

Ames is 4 for 4 from the floor, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range. Bellarmine is shooting 50% but has turned the ball over seven times.

K-State up 7-4 at first media timeout

Kansas State leads 7-4 with 15:35 left in the first half. The Wildcats are shooting 50% and have a 3-pointer from Tylor Perry. They also have forced three Bellarmine turnovers.

Bellarmine is 2 of 5 from the floor and has missed both of its 3-point tries.

Kansas State starting lineup vs. Bellarmine

Kansas State is starting Tylor Perry, Cam Carter, Arthur Kaluma, David N'Guessan and Will McNair against Bellarmine.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Bellarmine