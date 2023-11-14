Kansas State basketball score updates vs. South Dakota State

MANHATTAN — Kansas State's basketball team completes a brief two-game homestand Monday night against South Dakota State at Bramlage Coliseum.

After falling to Southern California in Las Vegas to start the season, the Wildcats won their home opener last Friday, beating Bellarmine, 83-75, to even their record at 1-1. It is the first road game for South Dakota State (1-1), which opened with an 81-75 loss to Akron and then blew out Dakota Wesleyan, 83-55.

Kansas State basketball game time, TV channel, betting line vs. South Dakota State

TIPOFF: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

BETTING LINE: Kansas State by 10.5

Arthur Kaluma not suited up for K-State

Kansas State, which already was missing guard Ques Glover (injury) and Nae'Qwan Tomlin (suspension), also will be without starting forward Arthur Kaluma tonight.

Kaluma, the Creighton transfer who started the first two games, is here, but not suited up.

Kansas State starters vs. South Dakota State

Kansas State's lineup tonight against South Dakota State is Tylor Perry, Dai Dai Ames, Cam Carter, David N'Guessan and Will McNair.

Ames, a true freshman guard, replaces Creighton transfer forward Arthur Kaluma in the lineup.

