Kansas State basketball score updates vs. No. 18-ranked Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum

AMES, Iowa — Kansas State's basketball team will look to remain in first place in the Big 12 Wednesday night with a road victory against No. 18-ranked Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum.

The Wildcats (14-4, 4-1 Big 12) have split their two conference road games so far, winning at West Virginia and losing to co-leader Texas Tech. They had to erase a 10-point halftime deficit Saturday to beat Oklahoma State at home, 70-66.

Iowa State (14-4, 3-2) has won three of its last four, including a 73-72 road victory against TCU last Saturday without starting point guard and leading scorer Tamin Lipsey. Lipsey, who sprained his shoulder last week at Brigham Young, was still listed as day-to-day by coach T.J. Otzelberger on Tuesday.

Lipsey, a sophomore from Ames, averages 14.5 points, 5.6 assists and 3.4 steals for the Cyclones, while guard Keshon Gilbert adds 13.5 points and freshman forward Milan Momcilovic 12.9 points. Cam Carter leads K-State with with 16.6 points per game, followed by Arthur Kaluma at 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds, and Tylor Perry with 14.9 points and 5.2 assists.

Kansas State game time, TV channel, betting odds tonight vs. Iowa State

TIPOFF: 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN 2

BETTING ODDS: Iowa State by 7.5

Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Oklahoma State

Follow Arne Green's timeline on X, formerly Twitter, here for live score updates throughout the game.

Tweets by arnegreen

Related: Kansas State basketball forward Arthur Kaluma delivers in the clutch against Oklahoma State

Related: Kansas State basketball rallies for 70-66 victory over Oklahoma State

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State basketball live score updates vs. Iowa State