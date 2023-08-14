Kansas State basketball to play first game of memorable trip to Israel and Abu Dhabi

When Athletes for Israel first approached Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang about a summer trip to the Middle East, he didn't hesitate.

He saw the 12-day journey to Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, Israel, and capped with a four-night stop in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Wildcats.

"It's the birthplace of three religions (Judaism, Christianity and Islam), and we're going to experience a little bit of each religion and learn about it," Tang said before the Wildcats left Manhattan last week. "We're learning so much information and we're finding out so much of how culturally diverse Israel is, and what I hope is when we go there, we have the type of experience I expect us to have.

"These trips are incredible for team building. It's great, the educational part of it. We could go to Cancun or the Bahamas and play a few games and stuff, but when you get a chance to help your guys experience something that they may never get to do again, you have to take the opportunity to do that."

The Wildcats, who return to Manhattan on Aug. 20, spent the first three nights in Jerusalem, visiting the Old City, the Western Wall, City of David and the Dead Sea, among other historic sites. They moved on to Tel Aviv on Sunday night and were scheduled to play their first basketball game at 11 a.m. (CT) Tuesday against the Israeli Select Team.

While the cultural experience is what attracted Tang, the other purpose of the trip was to give his team a jump on the 2023-24 basketball season. The Wildcats got 10 extra practices to prepare in Manhattan, not to mention the time together on the road.

"I think the time together is going to be important," said Tang, who is beginning in his second season as head coach after leading the Wildcats to 26 victories and an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight finish in 2022-23. "We have to make some people who take leadership roles understand what that looks like in different aspects."

The Wildcats lost several key contributors from last year's team, including All-Americans Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell, but return three starters in Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Cam Carter and David N'Guessan. N'Guessan is currently representing The Netherlands national team at a FIBA pre-qualifying tournament in Europe.

But it is a chance for the returning players to bond with Division I transfers Tylor Perry (North Texas) and Arthur Kaluma (Creighton), and touted freshmen Dai Dai Ames, R.J. Jones and Macaleab Rich, plus a pair of redshirts.

"It's going to be super big," said Perry, a super-senior guard, who helped lead North Texas to the NIT championship last season. "It's my first time actually going overseas, my first foreign trip, so it feels like I'm a freshman too, when it comes to this.

"But anytime we get to play early, before the season starts, I think it helps the team in so many different ways."

Just as important, Perry said, is a chance to visit the Holy Land.

"I’m super big on my faith," he said. "So definitely being able to see where Jesus walked, laid his head, prayed and all of the above when it comes to that.

"Basketball is going to stop at some point, and at the end of the day who I am when I put this ball down and when I ascent to heaven one day, I'll have to answer for everything that I did here. The basketball takes a backseat when my faith comes into play."

Tomlin, the Wildcats' top returning scorer and rebounder, said he found the initial 12-hour flight to Israel daunting.

"But it's going to be wonderful to go out to Israel," he added. "So blessed to travel like this."

As for Tang, who is very open about his faith, visiting Israel was on his bucket list. But the basketball is important as well. Especially when it comes to doling out playing time.

"Man, I want every guy to come back and think he's going to play 30 minutes, have a major role on the team," Tang said. "Because in this day and age or the portal and all that, the last thing you want is to lose a kid after a foreign tour.

"I told our staff, we had three things on this trip. Every kid comes back and still wants to be part of this program, No. 2 is that when we're in public, that we represent K-State in a way that we shine the best light on representing K-State, and No. 3 is that we have a great time together."

