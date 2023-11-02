Kansas State basketball overpowers Emporia State on the way to blowout exhibition victory

MANHATTAN — Kansas State's basketball team made quick work of Division II Emporia State in its lone exhibition tune-up, overpowering the Hornets, 102-68, Wednesday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

Cam Carter led four Wildcats in double figures with 20 points, while center Jerrell Colbert added 13 points and five rebounds off the bench. All 12 available scholarship players scored at least three points.

Emporia State got 18 points from Solomon Oraegbu and 17 from Owen Long.

The exhibition was the final tune-up for K-State, which heads to Las Vegas on Monday to open the regular season with a 9 p.m. (central) game against Southern California.

Here are three takeaways from the Wildcats' exhibition win.

Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5) had a big game Wednesday night in the Wildcats' exhibition against Emporia State at Bramlage Coliseum.

Cam Carter 'a bucket' for Wildcats against ESU

K-State coach Jerome Tang said Tuesday that his vision this season for Cam Carter is for the junior guard to dramatically increase his scoring output from last year.

"I want Cam to be a bucket," Tang said. "That's Cam's role this year. Last year he was a role player, and this year he's a weapon and his role is very clear.

"It's just score the basketball."

Carter, who averaged 6.5 points last year, took Tang's words to heart, knocking down a 3-pointer to start the game and not looking back. He had nine points in the first five minutes and 15 at halftime and made 7 of 13 shots for the game.

Jerrell Colbert impressive off the bench

Sophomore center Jerrell Colbert, who redshirted last year after transferring from LSU, announced his presence with authority in his return to the court.

In a game where he towered over a smaller Emporia State team, the 6-foot-10 Colbert took it to the Hornets near the basket, scoring at will in the paint.

Freshman Taj Manning, another 2022-23 redshirt, got the start at forward in place of the suspended Nae'Qwan Tomlin. The other starters were Carter, David N'Guessan, North Texas transfer Tylor Perry and Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma.

Wildcats unveil new offense

Kansas State's new five-out offense proved more and more effective as the game wore on. The Wildcats shot 52% overall and better than 55% in the second half.

The Wildcats dominated in all phases, outscoring Emporia State, 56-34 in the paint, 21-12 off turnovers and 25-7 on fast breaks. They also outrebounded the Hornets, 46-29, with guard Dorian Finisher grabbing seven.

