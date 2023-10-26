Kansas State basketball one of three finalists for five-star 2024 big man

Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang makes no secret of the fact he is in the market for an elite big man. Then again, so is everybody.

But Tang took one step closer toward that goal Wednesday when five-star prospect Patrick Ngongba, one of the top unsigned players in the 2024 recruiting class, named the Wildcats as one of three finalists along with basketball bluebloods Duke and Kentucky.

Ngongba, a 6-foot-10, 235-pound senior at Paul VI High School in Fairfax, Virginia, also told on3 national recruiting expert Joe Tipton that he will visit K-State this weekend before announcing his decision on Nov. 4. That means Tang and the Wildcats have the last chance to plead their case.

Ngongba, who previously took official visits to all three finalists. No longer on his list are Kansas, Connecticut, Indiana, Providence and Michigan.

Tang, who has had success recruiting guards and smaller forwards, said last week at Big 12 media day in Kansas City, that the next step is to find a big man with NBA aspirations.

Patrck Ngongba (0), a five-star prospect from Paul VI High School in Fairfax, Va., will take a recruiting visit to Kansas State this weekend.

"I tell the staff all the time, 'To get big, you have to recruit big,' because you need size, right?" Tang said. "You need great guards, but you also need size, and last year we got outrebounded 44-22 in the last game (an NCAA Elite Eight loss to Florida Atlantic).

"They were just tougher than us. And so, I wanted to be able to recruit talented size."

To that end, he installed a new offensive system this summer that he hopes not only will help the Wildcats in the short run but also make them more attractive to such big men as Ngongba, who is a consensus top-25 national recruit.

"In the NBA, everybody's playing more of a five-out system," Tang said. "To be able to recruit an elite big that has NBA-type skill, or what the NBA big is looking like, you've got to play a system that attracts them.

"And so, I wanted it to be that way for this year as far as how we play, because it will be more unpredictable. "But also moving forward, I'll be able to show elite bigs out there that we play a style that translates to the NBA."

K-State has one pledge so far for the Class of 2024. Guard David Castillo from Bartlesville, Oklahoma, committed to the Wildcats in April. He is playing his senior season at Sunrise Academy near Wichita.

