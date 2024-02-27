How Kansas State basketball made NCAA history with yet another overtime victory

MANHATTAN — Call it grit, poise, divine intervention, or perhaps all of the above. The numbers speak for themselves.

Once Kansas State's basketball team clocks in for overtime, the final outcome is a foregone conclusion.

With their heart-stopping 94-90 victory over West Virginia on Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum, the Wildcats went from historically bad to adding their names to the national record book in a span of just over five minutes.

"I told the guys in the locker room that when they go back to their apartments, they need to get on their knees and thank the good Lord, because he's the one that did this," K-State coach Jerome Tang said after the Wildcats picked up their NCAA-record seventh overtime victory of the season. "It wasn't us, the staff (or) the players.

"For some reason, (God) shined favor on us in overtime, and so we're blessed. It's a blessing."

Perhaps so, but there is something to be said for poise and preparation as well.

"It gets serious in practice. It's real," point guard Tylor Perry said of the Wildcats' daily "five to grind" drills specifically designed for those end-of-game situations. "So, we try to simulate the game as much as we can, like we've got the crowd noise going and everything.

"The biggest thing is just taking what we do every day in practice and putting it into a game, and it's been paying off for us and hopefully we won't keep having to be in that situation."

Still, that situation has been very good to the Wildcats, who improved to 17-11 overall, 7-8 in the Big 12 and a remarkable 12-0 in overtime over two seasons under Tang. Not that he's counting.

"I don't think about the in-a-row stuff because then you start thinking well, eventually the percentages are going to kick in," Tang said of his overtime expectations. "So, we just treat it all as just one overtime, just like it's one game.

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang talks to guard Tylor Perry (2) during Monday's game against West Virginia at Bramlage Coliseum.

"We did (preseason) shark week so that we can play as many extra five minutes as I put up on the clock."

Of course, the latest overtime triumph should never have come to that.

After K-State built a 63-38 lead with 13 1/2 minutes remaining in regulation, West Virginia went on a 39-11 run to not only erase the 25-point deficit but go up by three on Kerr Kriisa's 3-pointer at the 2:10 mark. But a Will McNair rebound basket and two Perry free throws in the final 51 seconds allowed the Wildcats to force overtime and put them back in their comfort zone.

"Like Tang always says, he doesn't get paid overtime for these, so you hate to be in these positions, but you hate to be on the other side of it," said Perry, who scored nine of his season-high 29 points in the overtime. "So just blessed to be in this position.

"I'm going to keep saying that God is good and thankful for we're on the winning side, keeping our hopes alive, because we know what we're fighting for. And you got to give a lot of credit to West Virginia. They came on play in a second half and made it tough on us. We did a lot to beat ourselves also, so just blessed to be in this position."

K-State's position has changed drastically for the better over three days. By winning back-to-back games for the first time since mid-January — they beat Brigham Young, 84-74, on Saturday — the Wildcats head to Cincinnati this Saturday with a potential NCAA Tournament bid back in play, something that looked impossible a week ago.

And all it took was a six-minute stretch — one at the end of regulation and five in overtime. So just how did the Wildcats pull it off?

"We never see coach Tang get rattled," Perry said. "So, if the head of the snake is not getting rattled, there's no reason for us to. In all those situations, we never see him crack ever.

"And so, that gives us the confidence that we need. Just to see him staying calm, cool and collected, it's easy for us, too."

