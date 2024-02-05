Kansas State basketball live score updates vs. Kansas in Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN — Kansas State's basketball team will try to end a four-game losing streak on Monday night when No. 4-ranked Kansas visits Bramlage Coliseum for the first chapter of the 2024 Sunflower Showdown Series.

With a 75-72 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday, K-State fell to 14-8 overall and 4-5 in the Big 12. Kansas (18-4, 6-3) is coming off an impressive 78-65 victory at home against Houston to claim a share of the conference lead with the Cougars.

Still, Kansas is just 1-3 in conference road games and K-State is 3-1 at home in league play. The Wildcats won last year's matchup at Bramlage, 83-82, in overtime, with the Jayhawks winning 90-78 in Lawrence.

Kevin McCullar averages 19.7 points and Hunter Dickinson 18.8 with 11.1 rebounds for KU, while Cam Carter leads K-State with 15.8 points per game, followed by Tylor Perry with 14.6 and Arthur Kaluma with 14.4.

Kansas State game time, TV channel, betting odds tonight vs. Kansas

TIPOFF: 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN

BETTING ODDS: Kansas by 4

Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Kansas

