Kansas State basketball live score updates vs. North Alabama

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball faces North Alabama on Saturday afternoon in the third of a four-game homestand at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats (5-2) are 4-0 at home after edging Oral Roberts in overtime, 88-78, Tuesday night. It was the Wildcats' second overtime victory this season.

North Alabama (4-3) trailed Tennessee Tech at halftime of its last game, but stormed back to win, 86-71. Guard KJ Johnson leads the Lions in scoring with 14.6 points per game, followed by guard Jacari Lane with 12.3 points and forward Damian Forrest with 10 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Tylor Perry averages 17.4 points and 5.3 assists, Cam Carter 16.9 points and 5.7 rebounds, and Arthur Kaluma 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds to lead K-State.

Kansas State game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. North Alabama

TIPOFF: 1 p.m.

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

BETTING ODDS: Kansas State by 15

Kansas State basketball score updates vs. North Alabama

Arthur Kaluma back in K-State starting lineup

After coming off the bench Tuesday against Oral Roberts, forward Arthur Kaluma is back in the starting lineup today against North Alabama. Here we go.

