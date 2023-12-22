Kansas State basketball live score updates vs. Wichita State from Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State basketball faces Wichita State at T-Mobile Center in the third game of a four-year series between the in-state rivals.

K-State is 8-3 and coming off a disappointing 62-46 home loss to Nebraska on Sunday in a game where the Wildcats scored just 12 points in the second half. Wichita State, also 8-3, beat Southern Illinois at home last Saturday, 69-68.

Guard Colby Rogers leads Wichita State in scoring with 17.3 points per game, while Xavier Bell adds 14.9 points and forward Kenny Pohto 12.3 points and 8.3 rebounds. For K-State, Cam Carter averages 16.5 points, Tylor Perry 15.7 points and 5.5 assists, and Arthur Kaluma 15.7 points with 8.4 rebounds.

Kansas State game time, TV channel, betting odds tonight vs. Wichita State

TIPOFF: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

BETTING ODDS: K-State by 5.5

Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Wichita State

Follow live score updates throughout the game between Kansas State basketball and Wichita State

