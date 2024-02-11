Kansas State basketball live score updates vs. BYU in Big 12 matchup

Kansas State basketball is coming off arguably its biggest victory of the season after toppling then-No. 4 Kansas, 75-70, in overtime Monday, but the Wildcats will have their hands full in trying to make it back-to-back upsets.

Despite owning the better conference record, the Wildcats (15-8 overall, 5-5 Big 12) head to the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, as double-digit underdogs Saturday when they take on No. 19-ranked Brigham Young (16-6, 4-5).

BYU is 11-2 at home and ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring at 83.6 points per game and rebounding margin at plus-8.3, while leading the conference in assists-to-turnover ratio at 1.82. K-State is near the bottom of the league in all three categories.

BYU also can score from anywhere on the floor with six players averaging in double figures, led by Jaxson Robinson at 13.5 points per game and reserve guard Travis Knell with 11.2. Cam Carter leads K-State with a 16-point average, though Tylor Perry has been on a tear of late, averaging 22.7 points over the last three games to raise his average to 15.1.

Kansas State game time, TV channel, betting odds tonight vs. BYU

TIPOFF: 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

BETTING ODDS: BYU by 11

Kansas State basketball score updates vs. BYU

