Kansas State basketball holds off Chicago State, 62-55, in final nonconference tune-up

MANHATTAN — It's a good thing for Kansas State's basketball team that it had a tune-up game before this weekend's Big 12 opener.

The Wildcats overcame a sluggish first half to grab the lead for good less than two minutes after intermission, but still had to battle to hold off Chicago State, 62-55, on Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

With the victory, the Wildcats improved to 10-3 heading into their conference opener at 5 p.m. Saturday against Central Florida at Bramlage. Chicago State fell to 7-13.

Cam Carter had 19 points and seven rebounds to lead K-State. The Wildcats also got a double-double from Arthur Kaluma with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while David N'Guessan scored 12 and added nine rebounds.

Wesley Cardet scored 19 points pace Chicago State.

Chicago State guards Brent Davis, center, and Deshawn Jean-Charles (2) block a shot by Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Taj Manning gives Wildcats a lift

Redshirt freshman Taj Manning, who had not seen the court since a blowout of Central Arkansas on Nov. 22, came off the bench to provide a big spark for K-State.

With center Will McNair and forward David N'Guessan plagued by early foul trouble, Manning logged a career-high 14 minutes, scoring four points and grabbing three rebounds.

K-State 3-point accuracy a concern

K-State will have to shoot better from the perimeter to be effective once Big We play starts Saturday. The Wildcats were 1 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half and not much better to start the second.

Against Chicago State, the Wildcats made up for it by scoring in transition and completely dominating the undersized Cougars on the boards, 46-22. K-State had a 12-2 advantage in fast-break points.

Wildcats look listless in ugly first half

K-State looked like it was still on Christmas break to start the game, trailing for the final 8 1/2 minutes of the first half and heading to the locker room trailing, 30-27.

The Wildcats were successful when they pounded the ball inside and didn't turn it over, outscoring Chicago State, 18-6, in the paint.

Chicago State, meanwhile, made 5 of 8 3-pointers while K-State missed 7 of 8. The Wildcats did dominate on the boards, 24-9, but a 4-8 assist-to-turnover ratio was not good.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State basketball beats Chicago State in nonconference finale