Kansas State basketball is headed to the Big Apple in December for Big 12/Big East battle

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball will travel to the Big Apple for the 2024 edition of the Big 12/Big East Battle.

The Wildcats will face St. John's on Dec. 7 in New York, either at Madison Square Garden or the Red Storm's 5,602-seat on-campus Carnesecca Arena, according to a joint statement Thursday by the two conferences. The game will be broadcast on one of the FOX network's properties.

This will mark the third meeting between K-State and St. John's and the first in 60-plus years since the Red Storm won, 72-65, on Dec. 10, 1965, in the Sunflower Doubleheader at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. The Wildcats won the first game, 63-50, at Ahearn Field House on Dec. 16, 1961.

The game between K-State and St. John's is one of 11 matchups in the series, starting Dec. 3 and running through Sunday, Dec. 8. The Big East will be host for six games and the Big 12 for five.

Eleven of the 16 Big 12 teams will compete in the event, with Arizona, Arizona State, Central Florida, Colorado and Utah left out.

K-State is 1-3 all time in the Big 12/Big East Battle, picking up its only victory last year at home against Villanova, 72-71, in overtime. The Wildcats lost to Marquette in 2019 and 2021 and at Butler in 2022.

K-State's all-time record against Big East teams is 26-27 after beating Villanova and Providence last season. But they are 4-16 in road games with seven straight losses.

St. John's is coming off a 20-13 season, its first under coach Rick Pitino, and finished fifth in the Big East with an 11-9 mark and was one of the last teams left out of the NCAA Tournament.

K-State was 19-15 in its second season under Jerome Tang, culminating with a first-round National Invitation Tournament loss at Iowa.

