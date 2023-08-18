Kansas State basketball guard Tylor Perry goes wild in Wildcats' exhibition blowout

Kansas State basketball guard Tylor Perry put on quite a show in the Wildcats' final exhibition game of their Middle East tour.

Perry put on a shooting clinic with 33 points and the rest of the Wildcats followed suit Friday morning as they rolled to a 112-72 blowout victory over a United Arab Emirates Select team at the Al Jazira Club Gym in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

"Taylor is the best shooter in America," K-State coach Jerome Tang said of Perry, a graduate transfer from North Texas, who knocked down 12 of 15 shots, including 9 of 11 from 3-point range, in just 18 minutes. "He's going to shoot at a high clip all season long.

"He makes big shots. And you know, the great thing for us is that he's very efficient, so I'm excited about that he did."

With the victory, K-State finished 2-1 on its trip, beating Israel Select, 94-87, on Tuesday in Tel Aviv, and falling 83-81 to Mexico on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

Perry, who also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals, wasn't the only Wildcat to light it up. K-State shot 53% overall and 48% from 3-point range, by far its best offensive effort of the three games during the trip to Israel and Abu Dhabi.

Cam Carter added 20 points, five rebounds and a team-best four assists, Nae'Qwan Tomlin chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds, redshirt sophomore Jerrell Colbert added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and freshman guard Dai Dai Ames tallied 11 points and three assists.

"I loved the way Quan (Tomlin) played. He had a great game," Tang said. "I thought Arthur’s (Kaluma) defense was really good, and he made some clutch shots. Cam (Carter) got going as well.

"It was just a really great team effort. We’re excited to get back to Manhattan and add David (N’Guessan) and Ques (Glover) to this team. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can become over these next few months.”

Kaluma, a transfer forward from Creighton, had nine points and eight rebounds. N'Guessan, one of three returning starters from last year's 26-10 team, missed the trip in order to play for the Netherlands national team, while Samford transfer guard Glover announced his commitment to the Wildcats during the trip.

"I thought the first couple of games the guys looked like they were competing for minutes," Tang said. "And we just talked about that and said, let's just come out here today and have fun."

