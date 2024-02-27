Kansas State basketball guard Tylor Perry talks about the Wildcats' dominance in overtime
Kansas State basketball guard Tylor Perry talks about the Wildcats' uncanny knack for winning in overtime.
In today's special edition: In lieu of our typical format, the top half of today's newsletter is dedicated to our feature story: Rugby, mouthguards and the future of head injuries.
North Carolina needed all of Davis' points as Miami mounted a late rally that threatened to spoil his historic night.
The Clippers have unveiled a fresh new logo and uniforms that will debut at the start of the 2024-25 season.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Sam Amick from The Athletic to talk about the NBA’s unwritten rules, how to fix All-Star weekend, the Clippers rebrand and the suddenly scary Golden State Warriors.
Chris Paul hasn’t played since he fractured his hand on Jan. 5.
There's plenty of movement in the latest version of the AP poll.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus is back with everything you need to know for Week 18. It's time to load up The Playlist!
Running down the top stories in golf, from the return of one legend to the (possible) start of another.
An upset win for a team like Cincinnati or Seton Hall this week could go a long way to securing a berth in the field of 68.
Four players were ejected after a fight in Friday's Pelicans-Heat game.
No. 15 Creighton was fresh off a massive upset win over No. 1 UConn headed into Sunday’s game at Madison Square Garden, too.
Some attendees reportedly wore Chiefs jerseys to the service.
Bieniemy has been an NFL offensive coordinator for the past six seasons.
Duke's loss to Wake Forest became a side story after Filipowski was swarmed while leaving the court on Saturday. But it's far from the first court-storming incident, and it likely won't be the last.
Draymond Green knows all about tough guy stuff.
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
The cleats are expected to arrive at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on April 11.
The Arkansas ace was untouchable against Oregon State.
Here's a look at what's ahead this offseason for the 49ers, who bring basically everybody back for another Super Bowl run — but aren't without a few areas of need.
Douglas is hoping to be a part of the U.S. Olympic team this summer in Paris.