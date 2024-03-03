Kansas State basketball guard Tylor Perry talks about the Wildcats' loss to Cincinnati
Kansas State basketball guard Tylor Perry talks about the Wildcats' comeback and his late turnover in a 74-72 loss to Cincinnati.
Kansas State basketball guard Tylor Perry talks about the Wildcats' comeback and his late turnover in a 74-72 loss to Cincinnati.
Baylor picked up its biggest win of the season Saturday afternoon and finally knocked off No. 7 Kansas.
Tennessee is now in full control of the SEC with just a week left in the regular season.
Worthy went for the record after coming close with his first attempt.
The calendar has flipped to March and that means the Madness will be upon us soon. Saturday's slate of action was a worthy appetizer to the main course later this month.
This is March. And that means buzzer beaters.
Creighton has now beaten Marquette and UConn in recent weeks down the stretch of the Big East regular season.
Anthony Kim's second round couldn't have started much worse, but he salvaged the day with steady play.
Russell Westbrook is the second player in the league to break his left hand on Friday night, following Scottie Barnes' injury in Toronto.
Wake up, wake up — Dan Titus is back to help fantasy managers, this time to try and make the playoffs!
Jets CB Sauce Gardner insinuated that Mecole Hardman tipped the Eagles off.
Which team will land Drake Maye?
Do top women’s basketball prospects have incentive to remain in college into their mid-20s before leaving for the WNBA?
The Nike/Fanatics overhaul has been received poorly by both players and fans.
It appears that Pollard's been dismissed from the hospital 13 days after undergoing a heart transplant.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Hornets finding a new GM, LeBron crushing the Clippers in the 4th quarter, Team USA, Kevin Durant’s defense, the Play-In Push™ and more!
That includes college and pros.
This season will be Clark's last at Iowa.
The Hornets are stealing Jeff Peterson away from the Nets.
A fade can take many forms — a player you're completely out on for the fantasy season, or maybe you're just out on their ADP. Scott Pianowski reveals his fades for 2024.
Joel Embiid hasn't played since Jan. 30, when he injured his knee against the Warriors.