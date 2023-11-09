Kansas State basketball guard Ques Glover expected to miss 6-8 weeks with injury

MANHATTAN — Kansas State's basketball team will again be shorthanded for its home opener.

Coach Jerome Tang said Wednesday that not only will guard Ques Glover miss Friday's 7 p.m. game against Bellarmine at Bramlage Coliseum, but that he could be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a knee injury.

"This is a four-to-six-week thing, but we're really going to take our time with him," Tang said. "His other times of going through this similar thing, I felt like maybe and he felt like they might have rushed him back. And I don't want to do that.

"I want this young fella to be healthy for the rest of his life. So, we're on the six-to-eight-week approach and get him back to full strength."

Glover, a 6-foot graduate transfer from Knoxville, Tennessee, came to K-State from Samford after starting his career at Florida. He played seven minutes in the Wildcats' 102-68 exhibition victory over Emporia State before leaving that game with an injury.

Glover did not play in the Wildcats' season-opening 82-69 loss to Southern California on Monday in Las Vegas.

"We had him for a while where I thought he looked like the Ques Glover that I saw on film his junior year at Samford and even some at Florida, and then the knee started acting up again," Tang said. "And so, we want him to be healthy for the rest of his life, so we're going to be very patient with this recovery."

Tang also updated the status of senior forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who remains on indefinite suspension after he was arrested for fighting last month at a Manhattan bar.

"There's still a process that's out of our hands," Tang said of Tomlin, one of the top returning players from last year's team. "He's going through it, but we are loving him, we are supporting him and he's doing all the things that he needs to do here on campus that we've asked of him."

After the loss to No. 22-ranked USC, the Wildcats return home to face a Bellarmine team that also is 0-1. The Knights dropped their season opener at Washington, 91-57.

"I know they're a really good shooting team and they've won in the past, so they've got some guys who know what winning is about," Tang said of the Knights. "And they shoot the ball, they move, they cut, and so we'll have to play before the catch with them and not just allow them to be comfortable and move the ball.

"But this is what I love about basketball. We don't have to wait a whole week to play again. (The players) would hate me after a week after a loss, so we're excited about an opportunity to play in Bram, and our students are going to be there and our fans, the Octagon of Doom."

