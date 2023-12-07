Kansas State basketball forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin dismissed from the team after suspension

Nae'Qwan Tomlin's days as a Kansas State basketball player are over.

Tomlin, a 6-foot-10 senior forward, was suspended indefinitely by coach Jerome Tang following his Oct. 29 arrest on a disorderly conduct charge at a bar in Manhattan's Aggieville entertainment district. On Wednesday, K-State athletics director announced in a statement that Tomlin has been dismissed from the team.

Tomlin had been granted diversion in the case, which seemed to open the door for his return at some point. He appeared on the K-State bench in street clothes during the Wildcats' most recent games, and during Tuesday night's 72-71 overtime victory over Villanova, fans chanted their support for his reinstatement.

After students again expressed support for Tomlin in a campus protest Wednesday in front of university president Richard Linton's house, K-State athletic director Gene Taylor released his statement explaining the dismissal.

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35), who started all 36 games last year for the Wildcats, has been dismissed from the basketball team without playing a single game this season.

"We have heard the concerns and the questions from K-State fans and friends around Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s indefinite suspension from the men’s basketball team," Taylor said. "Situations like these are difficult. We know you want answers, but federal privacy laws largely prohibit the University and K-State Athletics from publicly discussing specific information around circumstances like this.

"Those laws are in place to protect our student-athletes, and more specifically in this instance, to protect Nae’Qwan as he is working through a process designed to support him and lift him out of a difficult time. Allowing for that space and time is critical, but in today’s digital age, that unfortunately can lead to the spread of rumors and misinformation — and in this case, much of the information on social media is incorrect.

"I have been monitoring this situation and overseeing Nae’Qwan’s suspension with Coach Tang’s involvement. While we cannot share the specifics that have led to this outcome due to the reasons stated above, K-State Athletics can now share that Nae’Qwan Tomlin will no longer be able to continue with the K-State men’s basketball team. This decision was not made lightly by me, but it is the decision warranted by the circumstances that brought it to bear.

"We appreciate your passion for our men’s basketball team and for Nae’Qwan. Please know that together, we stand united to do what is best for this young man’s personal development and growth — and to do what is best to uphold the values of our teams and our university at large.”

The decision came as a blow both for the basketball team and for Tomlin, who had not played in a game this season. Last year he started all 36 games for a Wildcat team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight.

Tomlin, a transfer last year from Chipola College in Florida, was expected to be a key contributor for the Wildcats this season after finishing third on the team in scoring with 10.4 points per game and second in rebounding with a 5.9 average as a junior. He even tried out for several NBA teams in the offseason before deciding to return to school.

Tang remained noncommittal about Tomlin's potential return, most recently during a news conference on Monday.

"Nothing has changed about the status," Tang said. "I told you all going into this, I'm treating it like a season-ending injury unless something different happens.

"I'm excited for him. He's going to graduate in a few days, and so that's the next step in this process for him and for us. We're just going to keep loving and supporting him and see where things go from there."

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin posted an appeal for his reinstatement to the basketball team on his Instagram account Wednesday.

Tomlin shared the frustrations of students who chanted, "We want Nae'Qwan," during the Villanova game. On Wednesday he posted a photo of himself on a basketball court with the Deniece Williams song "Free" playing in the background with lyrics "But I want to be free," appearing on the screen.

The speculation that Linton was behind the decision to bench Tomlin led a group of students protesting in front of the president's house on Wednesday. Tomlin even pulled up and cheered the group on from a car.

But ultimately the protests fell on deaf ears, other than leading to Taylor's statement that effectively put an end to the saga.

