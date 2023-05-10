Kansas State basketball forward Keyontae Johnson to attend NBA Draft Combine

When Keyontae Johnson threw his name in the NBA Draft pool last month, he left open the possibility that he might return to Kansas State as a super-senior if things don't work out.

Next week, he'll have a chance to close that window.

Johnson, the Wildcats' third-team All-America forward, was one of 78 players invited to attend the NBA Draft Combine, scheduled for next Monday through Sunday in Chicago. The event lets participants interview with NBA teams while taking part in 5-on-5 games, plus shooting, strength and agility drills.

The combine, which will take place at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis, gives prospects one more chance to impress teams ahead of the June 22 NBA Draft.

Johnson, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound small forward from Norfolk, Virginia, transferred to K-State last summer from Florida, where he had missed most of the previous two seasons with a heart ailment. He made an immediate impact for the Wildcats, helping them reach the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight with a 26-10 record while averaging 17.4 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game.

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) dunks against Oklahoma during the Wildcats' home finale on March 1 at Bramlage Coliseum.

In addition to the All-America honors, Johnson was a first-team All-Big 12 selection and the conference's newcomer of the year. But in most mock drafts he has been listed as a second-round selection at best.

Johnson could change that perception with a strong showing at the combine, where he is one of eight Big 12 players invited to participate, joining Kansas' Gradey Dick, Kevin McCullar and Jalen Wilson; Baylor's Adam Flagler and Keyonte George; TCU's Mike Miles; and Texas' Dillon Mitchell.

Johnson is the first K-State player invited to the combine since Wes Iwundu in 2017, and there is a chance he could be joined by teammate Markquis Nowell. Nowell was recently invited to the NBA G League Elite camp this Saturday and Sunday, also in Chicago, and a select group of those players will be asked to join the draft combine.

Nowell, the Wildcats' 5-foot-7 super-senior point guard, also was a first-team Big 12 and third-team All-America selection while leading the team in scoring with 17.6 points per game and the conference in both assists (8.3) and steals (2.6).

There will be two days of television coverage of the draft combine on ESPN2. It runs from 1-5 p.m. Central Time on May 17 and 3-7 p.m. May 18.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State men's basketball Keyontae Johnson to NBA Draft Combine