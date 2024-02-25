Kansas State basketball forward Arthur Kaluma saves his best for BYU once again

MANHATTAN — Brigham Young coach Mark Pope has seen enough of Kansas State basketball forward Arthur Kaluma the past couple of seasons to know he doesn't want to face him again.

Kaluma, on the other hand, wouldn't mind playing all his games against the Cougars.

Not only did Kaluma scored a career-high 28 points in the Wildcats' much needed 84-74 victory Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum, but he has made a habit of haunting BYU. It just happens that his previous career best, set on Dec. 10, 2022, during his sophomore season at Creighton, also came against the Cougars.

"Arthur Kaluma was a pro," Pope said.

Indeed, Kaluma not only put up big numbers — he had a double-double with 10 rebounds and also contributed four assists and a steal — but was brutally efficient in doing so. For the game, he made 8 of 11 field goal attempts, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and knocked down 10 of 12 free throws.

"You see 28 (points) and 10 (rebounds), that's an every-night thing, or could be, for Arthur," point guard Tylor Perry said of Kaluma. "When he's going, sometimes you've just got to get out of his way and just let him rock and let him cook."

Kaluma seemingly saves his best for BYU. In addition to his two career scoring highs, he had 18 points with three 3-pointers and eight rebounds in K-State's 72-66 loss to the Cougars on Feb. 10 in Provo, Utah.

So why BYU?

Man, I couldn't even tell you," Kaluma said. "I came out to play today, and I felt like I had a different aggression. It's the little tweaks that we made in practice and stuff that we had to lock in on that gave us a better chance of winning, and I feel like the team executed, and it made my job easier."

Kaluma's performance could not have come at a better time for a K-State team that had dropped three straight and seven of the previous eight games. With the victory they improved to 16-11 overall and 6-8 in the Big 12, with West Virginia coming in Monday for a 6 p.m. game at Bramlage.

Kansas State forward Arthur Maluma (24) is guarded by BYU's Noah Waterman (0) on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. Kaluma had 28 points and 10 rebounds in the Wildcats' 84-74 victory.

Kaluma presented numerous problems for BYU's defense, especially after he knocked down the two 3-pointers in the first half.

"He's a really talented player," Pope said. "He was great getting to the free-throw line, (and) he shot the ball great from the 3-point line. He's really physical and explosive.

"And that's why he's complicated, because he's got a lot of parts of his game that are most dangerous. He's a really talented, veteran player playing at a really high level. He's a three-level scorer. And he's tremendous at earning himself possession of the free-throw line."

K-State coach Jerome Tang agreed.

"He was really efficient," Tang said. "He took the shots we wanted him to take. And it says 11 shots, but those free throws, those were all him being aggressive going downhill, and it doesn't count as a shot, but it counts as points, and that's what we need."

The biggest key was simply being aggressive, Kaluma added.

"Just getting to the basket," he said. "I was able to shoot 12 free throws, and I feel like if I'm able to be aggressive and get downhill, it's either going to be a bucket or a foul."

The double-double was Kaluma's fifth this season, and he also has scored 20-plus points five times. Perry, for one, expects more of the same as the season winds down.

"That's just what he's capable of doing on any given night," said Perry, who also had a solid game against BYU with 16 points and five assists. "It's a bonus to have him on my side, and it's a blessing to be able to play alongside him. I think he could have gone and got 35 or 40 if you ask me."Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

